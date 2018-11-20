'I hope I got him good': man behind bars over alleged attack

A man was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a man at a High St, Lismore Heights address last Wednesday.

A SINGLE father has been remanded in custody after he allegedly assaulted a man with a wooden plank.

Zac Miles Thompson, 30, faced Lismore Local Court via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Monday.

Mr Thompson was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted a man at a High St, Lismore Heights address about 6.30pm last Wednesday, November 14.

Mr Thompson is also facing unrelated charges of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and destroying or damaging property.

The police have also brought an apprehended violence order against him, to protect the alleged victim from the November 14 incident.

Mr Thompson's solicitor, Phillip Crick, lodged a bail application on his behalf on Monday.

Mr Crick suggested a host of bail conditions, including that his client live with an aunt in Grafton, not approach the alleged victim and only visit Lismore to attend court.

He acknowledged the charges brought against Mr Thompson were "very serious” and that the court's main concern was that of victim protection.

"There is a real possibility of a jail term if the charges proceed,” Mr Crick said.

Prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke opposed the bail application saying her primary concern was the safety of the alleged victim.

"It's the prosecution's submission that victim protection should be of utmost importance.”

While Mr Thompson's most recent matters were driving offences, Ms Locke said this demonstrated a disregard for the law and suggested he was not suitable for release on bail.

The court heard Mr Thompson had made no explicit admission or denials to police, but when asked what sort of injuries he thought he'd inflicted, he allegedly replied: "I don't know but I hope I got him good”.

Referring to police documents tendered to the court, Magistrate Heilpern said a child of the victim was home during the alleged attack.

"It's alleged he attended the premises of the victim and, while at least one child of the victim was present, struck the victim several times with a piece of wood,” Mr Heilpern said.

The court heard the victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered "significant injuries” and in refusing his bail, Mr Heilpern said it was an "extremely serious matter” which for which he could face "decades in jail”.

"The prosecution case appears overwhelmingly strong,” Mr Heilpern said.

"Obviously, there are some risks if the defendant is granted bail.

"In this case the court will err on the side of community safety.

"In my view, the risks are unacceptable given the serious manner of the charges.”

A full police brief is due to be filed in January, when the matter will return to court.