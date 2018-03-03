'I have serious and genuine concerns about the development'

BEN Franklin MLC shares his thoughts on the West Byron Development:

IN RECENT months, the proposed West Byron development has highlighted the Byron community's long held resistance to larger development projects in our shire.

As a Byron resident, I too have serious and genuine concerns about the development - particularly with regard to its size and scale.

I note the resistance to the project from many residents is due to the lack of appropriate infrastructure, environmental concerns and increased traffic and congestion in our town.

I also believe the existing infrastructure is inadequate for such a development. If it is approved it is critical that the Joint Regional Planning Panel put in place conditions that address the nature of the development and the infrastructure necessary to deal with it.

It is also vital that they address concerns regarding the potential environmental impact of the development.

We do need more affordable housing, however this must not come at the cost of destroying our town.

The West Byron Development is being considered by the Joint Regional Planning Panel. I encourage all residents to make a submission to the panel before March 29. Submissions can be made to submissions@byron.nsw.gov.au