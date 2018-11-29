Menu
CAUGHT OUT: Ebony Te Anaupare Tuhaka crashed into another vehicle while she was driving unlicensed in Caloundra.
Crime

'I have no one to blame but myself'

Amber Hooker
by
28th Nov 2018 2:12 PM
A WOMAN who had never had a licence crashed into another vehicle as she attempted to help her father whose car had broken down.

Police charged Ebony Te Anaupare Tuhaka with driving a motor vehicle having never held a licence after she hit another vehicle on Caloundra Rd on November 6.

Tuhaka pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday and told the court she was "deeply sorry" and had no one to blame but herself.

The court heard she had also never been a licensed driver in her home country of New Zealand, but had intentions to get her licence in Queensland.

She was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from obtaining or holding a licence for three months.

