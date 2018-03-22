'I hate country music... but I'm going to back it 100%'

MUSIC IN THE STREET: Brad Benson, from the Cherry Street Sports Club, festival organisers Carol Stacey and Garry Lavercombe, and Cherry Street Sports Club general manager Tere Sheehan ahead of last year's Ballina Country Music Festival.

MUSIC IN THE STREET: Brad Benson, from the Cherry Street Sports Club, festival organisers Carol Stacey and Garry Lavercombe, and Cherry Street Sports Club general manager Tere Sheehan ahead of last year's Ballina Country Music Festival. Graham Broadhead

BALLINA councillor Keith Williams hates country music, but he has backed a call for ratepayers to help keep the Ballina Country Music Festival afloat.

Ballina Shire Councillors voted unanimously to give this year's festival $35,000 at today's general meeting.

"To me, if you want to ruin something, you add a banjo,” Cr Williams said.

"But I went to the festival last year and I loved it and I had a fantastic time.

"I actually think it is a great event. The fact it is free for our community to partake in it... I think, is fabulous.”

Cr Williams said the mostly free festival - planned for November 2-4 this year - brought big benefits to the community.

"I want something that's going to remain a free event that our residents get to the benefit out of without having to shell out,” he said.

"Despite my dislike of banjos I'm going to back it 100 per cent.”

Mayor David Wright originally suggested the council contribute $20,000 to the event, but the motion was amended to allocate an extra $35,000 for this year, and $20,000 for the following two years.

Councillors agreed to increase this amount using funds saved from their previously planned contribution to the Prawn Festival, citing uncertainty about the event's plans for 2018.

Ballina Shire Councillors have voted to supply the festival with $35,000 for this year's event.

They will also recommend organisers meet with the Ballina Prawn Festival team to discuss a possible merger to secure the future of both events.

Cr Sharon Parry said while it was impacted by heavy rain, last year's Prawn Festival was "an unmitigated disaster” and it was not feasible to fund it this year given organisers' lack of clarity about whether the event will proceed.

"The Country Music Festival is not a festival that charges for tickets,” Cr Parry said.

"It is a real family day out.

"The feedback I've received has been glowing.”

Ballina Country Music Festival co-ordinator Sarah Norris said while the council's support was less than they had hoped for, it would help to keep the event going strong as they head into their seventh year.

Ms Norris said more than 100 acts had approached them hoping to perform at this year's event.

And the council's investment would pay off for the broader community, she said.

"They're funding a community event but it's also got a bit of national momentum at the moment,” Ms Norris said.

"It's about promoting our festival but also about promoting Ballina as a region and promoting tourism.”

Ms Norris said they hoped to maintain the festival's identity as it's "finding its own legs”, but wouldn't rule out a possible collaboration with other events in the future.

"It's not something we're looking at at the moment, and we're growing on our own but that's not to say it's off the cards,” she said.