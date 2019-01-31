Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises at Ballina on January 30.

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises at Ballina on January 30.

DO YOU recognise this man?

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises at Ballina on January 30.

The pictured man may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises at Ballina on January 30.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, admitted the footage "isn't the best”, but said he was confident of tracking the man down.

"I may point out we have made many arrests based on worse photos,” he said.

"I guarantee someone will know who this is.

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at a licensed premises at Ballina on January 30.

"If you can identify this person - or it is you - please call Ballina Police on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or email 40252@police.nsw.gov.au.”