Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘I feel gross about it’: Chris Hemsworth gets brutally honest about money
‘I feel gross about it’: Chris Hemsworth gets brutally honest about money
Celebrity

Hemsworth gets brutally honest

by Bronte Coy
3rd Oct 2018 2:08 PM

CHRIS Hemsworth has opened up about the pitfalls of having a successful Hollywood career, admitting that the privilege his kids were born into "scares" him.

The Australian actor, 35, who became a household name as Thor in the Marvel franchise, told GQ Australia that he and wife Elsa Pataky "talk a lot" about how to make sure their three children (India, 6, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 4) appreciate what they've got.

"I feel gross about it. I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year … It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something," Hemsworth told the magazine, adding that he didn't want his kids to "miss out on that joy".

 

"I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

 

Pataky and Hemsworth wed in 2010. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pataky and Hemsworth wed in 2010. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hemsworth became a local celebrity in the early 2000s as Kim Hyde on Home And Away, but is now said to be worth at least $60 million after making it big in Hollywood. Hemsworth and Pataky are now in the midst of building a whopping $9 million mega-mansion for their family in Byron Bay.

 

The massive home will reportedly feature a gym, swimming pool, media room and six bedrooms. Picture: Media Mode
The massive home will reportedly feature a gym, swimming pool, media room and six bedrooms. Picture: Media Mode

Reflecting on his new-found wealth, Hemsworth admitted his humble upbringing had motivated him to take on certain movie roles.

"Once you get the jobs, you wonder did you actually just want to be famous? Was it purely about money? An artistic expression?" he told GQ.

"I've arrived at a place of truth and while the attraction was a few things, one was definitely financially. I did not want to be broke, like we'd been broke when we grew up. I wanted to take care of my parents and my family."

Chris Hemsworth’s shoot in GQ. Picture: David Bailey for GQ Australia
Chris Hemsworth’s shoot in GQ. Picture: David Bailey for GQ Australia

 

The actor became a household name as Thor. Picture: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
The actor became a household name as Thor. Picture: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

Hemsworth, who will next appear in Bad Times At The El Royale, also revealed how having a family had affected his work ethic.

"There's times when I've thought, 'Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered,'" he said.

"There's definitely a couple of films I could've put way more energy into but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids.' I don't regret that, but I'm aware."

 

 

The GQ Australia November issue is on sale Monday, October 8.

Chris Hemsworth on the cover of GQ. Picture: GQ
Chris Hemsworth on the cover of GQ. Picture: GQ

Related Items

Show More
chris hemsworth honesty money

Top Stories

    Online child groomer was 'well respected', 'devoted father'

    premium_icon Online child groomer was 'well respected', 'devoted father'

    Crime ALSTONVILLE man Brendan James Hill, 31, was a hard working cafe owner, a devoted father and loving husband. Now he is facing a likely jail sentence.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 3:10 PM
    'Unacceptable': Does Alstonville need an ambulance station?

    'Unacceptable': Does Alstonville need an ambulance station?

    News Some people have waited up to 45 minutes for an ambulance, MP says

    • 3rd Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    $8 million tender awarded for new sport centre

    premium_icon $8 million tender awarded for new sport centre

    Council News A state-of-the-art facility will be built at Ballina Coast High site

    FINAL SERVICE: Beloved church closes its doors

    FINAL SERVICE: Beloved church closes its doors

    News Emotional residents aren't ready to let the building go

    Local Partners