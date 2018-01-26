'I don't want to blow a big trumpet about it': OAM recipient

Bruce McKenzie is an OAM recipient for his service to veterans and their families. Pictured here at his home in Loadstone near Kyogle.

BRUCE McKenzie said he was "bloody shocked” when he found out he was an Order of Australia Medal recipient.

The 71-year-old veteran from Loadstone was born in Grafton and grew up in Kyogle from the age of six.

The OAM was humbling because his peers would have nominated him, he said.

"I was helped by a fella years ago when I was doing it tough,' Mr McKenzie said.

"I decided to give back.”

Giving back meant a lot of travel, sometimes up to six times for each case, to places like Woodenbong and Bonalbo to support veterans, widows and their families.

"I couldn't have done it without the support of the Kyogle Sub-Branch,” he said.

"They all work hard. The sub-branch has earned this OAM.”

The medal will be presented to Mr McKenzie in Brisbane by the Governor.

"I'll put it in the cupboard with the other medals,” he said.

The other five medals are from his time serving as an engineer in the Vietnam War and in Malaysia as a regular soldier.

His father and grandfather both served in the military.

No one in his family knows he will be receiving an OAM.

His partner Julia Mayo and five grown-up children have no idea about the award.

"I'll tell my partner to go and buy the Northern Star,” he said.

"It's a great honour and I don't want to blow a big trumpet about it.”

His OAM service included; current trustee of Kyogle Sub-Branch, president of the Returned and Services League of Australia from 2009-2015, Welfare and Pension officer, since 1981, past executive member for Far North Coast District Council of Returned and Services League of Australia Sub-Branches, former Kyogle Sub-Branch delegate and ongoing supporter of Kyogle Legacy.