Storm superstar Cameron Munster believes legendary hooker Cameron Smith will play on in 2021, but concedes it likely won't be at Melbourne.

One week out from the 2021 NRL season kick-off Smith has yet to officially announce his retirement from rugby league and the Broncos are pulling out all the stops to sign him.

"Nah, I don't think he's done," Munster told reporters at the NRL season launch.

"I think he's still got a lot to give in the game."

Munster joked that Storm coach Craig Bellamy's gruelling fitness training regime could have Smith ready to play in a month if he decides to lace up the boots again.

"He was there yesterday at training," Munster joked.

"We obviously flew him in VIP, in business, he's obviously looking a bit overweight but Bellyache will get him in shape and he'll be right for round three I think."

On a serious not Munster believes Smith can play on even with a late start to the season and either the Broncos or the Titans would be lucky to have him.

"It's going to be good for whichever team gets him," Munster said.

"The Broncos have got some good young talent coming through, same with the Titans.

"They're both young squads and to have someone like Cameron Smith in the side and lead them around and show them the qualities of a good player, and the qualities of a good person off the field, I'm sure both those teams would blossom."

If Smith plays in a different jersey this season it will be the first time in Munster's career that he would get to play against the champion No.9 rather than alongside him and the thought is a tantalising one for the Storm five-eighth.

"I'd just do what everyone else does, try and take him out ... might squirrel grip him something," Munster laughed.

"If I do get to play against him I'll be very thankful as I've obviously played alongside him a lot.

"To play against him and to see what he does against us would be cool to see."

Originally published as 'I don't think he's done': Munster feels Smith still 'has a lot to give' Broncos or Titans