Victoria Mathews' Magellan St home was devastated by the floods.

FOUR days since Lismore grandmother Victoria Mathews returned to her flooded home, the adrenaline has yet to subside.

The Magellan St home's backyard is awash with junk from elsewhere which laid to rest in the mud after the floodwaters receded.

There's a huge pile of hard rubbish on the street which constitutes pretty much everything which once filled the home: lounges, beds, mementos, pictures.

The interior of the home has been largely cleaned of mud, thanks to a high pressure hose out on Sunday from East Lismore "hero" Ron Mackay.

This morning she is frantically dialling the Federal Government's emergency financial support number but the lines seem to be permanently busy.

Victoria Mathews with her grandchildren as they were rescued on Friday.

She has yet to move back into the home, and is staying at friends. But almost every waking hour has been spent on the property trying to clean up.

"We haven't stopped," the grandmother of five said.

"Everyone's doing their absolute best but you can't clean this stuff up in a week."

It was about 2pm Friday when Ms Mathews was forced to make the emergency call to secure an SES boat to get her and her grandchildren out of the home.

The floodwaters had reached 30cm high in the home's living area as she passed her twin toddler grandsons, screaming, to an SES volunteer.

"I told my five year old he was going in the Paw Patrol rescue boat," she said.

They stayed with friends on Friday night, but Ms Mathews said she couldn't sleep.

"My eyes were under the house darting around thinking of all the things I was going to lose," she said.

Things like birth certificates, career documents, a 25-year-old collection of miniature alpine Christmas houses, her beloved art and craft supplies.

"I don't think it's losing the big things as much as all the little things," she said.

"I don't know if things will ever be the same."