Police have arrested one of two juveniles caught breaking into homes at Wollongbar.
Crime

'I don't care if I go to gaol': Alstonville juvenile

Samantha Poate
by
18th May 2018 11:00 AM

ALSTONVILLE police have arrested one of two juveniles who allegedly were caught breaking into two Wollongbar private properties.

Police allege at 2.50pm on Thursday the two juveniles entered a private property at Spring Creek Place.

The homeowner saw this happen and told the juveniles to leave.

At 3pm the same two juveniles walked into the rear yard of another Spring Creek Place address.

They allegedly opened the door of a rear shed and removed a push-bike a short distance away.

They then entered a locked storeroom on the property.

A neighbour had seen them and said he was calling police to which one juvenile allegedly replied, "I don't care if I go to gaol”.

Alstonville police arrested one of the juveniles at Plateau Drive.

The juvenile has been charged with Break and Enter With Intent to Commit Serious Indictable Offence, Breach Bail and two counts of Enter Inclosed Lands.

The juvenile has been bail refused and will face Ballina Children's Court today.

Police are aware of the identity of the second juvenile and will speaking to them very soon.

alstonville police station richmond police district wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

