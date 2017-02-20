'I didn't even know what a mum was': Celeb on Byron cult

Bachelor star opens up about childhood spent in a Byron cult : Keira Maguire shares about her past with a fellow camp mate on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE controversial Bachelor star who grew up in a polygamist cult near Byron Bay has opened up about her past on I'm A Celebrity ... Get me Out of Here.

Keira Maguire revealed to fellow camp mate on the show, Lisa Curry, that her father had nine wives and 63 children.

Ms Curry responded, "Wow ... Holy s**t!"

"I don't know if you know my story, but my mum was in a cult," Ms Maguire told Ms Curry.

"My dad was the leader of it.

"There was like 63 children."

The Bachelor Australia contestant Keira Maguire. Channel 10.

Ms Maguire told Ms Curry she didn't meet her own mother until she was about six.

"I didn't even know what a mum was," she said.

"I just knew that I wasn't normal and I really didn't like that."

Keira Maguire made headlines in August last year when she first shared her story with the world.

At the time, A Current Affair dug up footage from 1992 of time spent with Ms Maguire's father, cult polygamist Alistah Laishkochav, and his family.

Polygamist Alistah Laishkochav with his wives and kids in 1992. News Corp Australia

In the footage Laishkochav compares himself to King Solomon and says he is not greedy for having nine wives.

"I don't think I am more special than any other man and I believe any man can do what I do and satisfy four to five women a night," he told A Current Affair.

The cult fell apart around the time Laishkochav - a former policeman - was charged, and in 2000 he was found guilty of 20 sexual offences against four young girls.

The girls, aged 7-11, were abused over a four-year period from 1987 to 1991.

Keira would have been three-years-old at the time, Daily Mail reported.

Laishkochav died in 2012.