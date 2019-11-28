‘I didn’t do it’, man accused of gran murder tells police

James Ray Samuel Mabo is on trial for the murder of grandmother Rosemary Russo on or about December 8, 2016.

James Ray Samuel Mabo is on trial for the murder of grandmother Rosemary Russo on or about December 8, 2016.

A MAN accused of murdering a grandmother in her own home swore to God he "didn't do it" and told police she was "a good woman" as his testimony was contradicted in a recorded interview.

James Ray Samuel Mabo is on trial in the Townsville Supreme Court for the murder of Deeragun grandmother Rosemary Russo on or about December 8, 2016.

Mabo, who was 19 at the time of the offence, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The court was shown a recorded police video interview that Mabo participated in.

Mabo told police that he went outside onto the street to confront his friend who had been yelling for him as the two were fighting.

Mabo claimed when he went outside to confront his friend, he was "just gone" but saw an "old lady" laying in her carport with two men performing CPR as she bled profusely.

He told police he had been wearing a Broncos rugby league singlet which he changed out of at his sister's house, because it was covered in blood as a result of Ms Russo's neighbour attempting to grab him.

Flowers placed at the scene of Deeragun grandmother Rosemary Russo’s home after her death. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Police then put to Mabo a number of inconsistencies he made in his interview.

Police asked Mabo to explain how his friend could have been on the street, when he had been arrested by police for public nuisance earlier and was in custody at the time Mabo claimed to have seen him.

Police also told him they had interviewed his father who made no mention of a friend screaming in the street or being there at all.

Mabo maintained he saw his friend but started to backtrack and stumble in the interview.

Police asked Mabo to explain a Broncos singlet with blood on it that was found about 500 metres from Ms Russo's home near the Bruce Highway.

Mabo was again asked by police if he had been in Ms Russo's home at all, to which he denied in the interview.

"I swear to God I wasn't in there … I did not do it, I swear, I wouldn't do that in my life," Mabo told police.

"I'm not a murderer. She was a good woman, a good neighbour."

Police informed Mabo they found his fingerprints on a door in Ms Russo's home.

The trial continues.