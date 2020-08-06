Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has reportedly fallen to her death in the Queen Victoria Building. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
A woman has reportedly fallen to her death in the Queen Victoria Building. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
News

‘I couldn’t look’: Woman dies in fall in CBD

6th Aug 2020 5:12 AM

A woman has fallen to her death at a shopping centre in Sydney's CBD.

The woman, 45, fell from an upper level of the three-storey Queen Victoria Building at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Shoppers in the centre witnessed the incident, which was reportedly on the north-end side of the building. One worker said they heard a loud thud and a scream.

Another witness, who was walking through the the nothern entrance as it happened, said "I couldn't dare look, but I was told it was a woman. Terrible."

8/4/20: An empty QVB building in Sydney because of the COVID-19 shutdown. John Feder/The Australian.
8/4/20: An empty QVB building in Sydney because of the COVID-19 shutdown. John Feder/The Australian.

Emergency services were called to the scene and police arrived in "minutes" but the woman couldn't be revived.

Police cordoned off a section of the stairs and lift, closing the Westfield tunnel to the public.

NSW Police have reportedly called the death a "self-harm incident".

"The lower ground floor is closed to the public and there is advice to stay away from the area if possible," NSW Police told the Daily Mail in a statement.

 

 

Originally published as 'I couldn't look': Woman dies in fall at QVB

More Stories

editors picks fall sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rail trail perfect for tourist industry 'on its knees'

        Premium Content Rail trail perfect for tourist industry 'on its knees'

        News Destination North Coast boss says shovel-ready Casino to Murwillumbah rail trail project right for post pandemic recovery

        PHOTOS: What ex-NRL stars did during Northern Rivers visit

        Premium Content PHOTOS: What ex-NRL stars did during Northern Rivers visit

        News Brad Fittler and Greg Alexander spent two days the area

        TOURISM GOLDMINE: Bold plan to bring $450M into Ballina area

        Premium Content TOURISM GOLDMINE: Bold plan to bring $450M into Ballina area

        News New 'road map' aims to ensure the industry thrives

        SCU researcher hits paydirt with massive grant

        Premium Content SCU researcher hits paydirt with massive grant

        News PROFESSOR Ed Burton from SCU has received a million dollar grant for his...