Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark 'Mono' Stewart, of Byron Bay.
Mark 'Mono' Stewart, of Byron Bay. AccesSurf
Surfing

'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

19th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARK "Mono" Stewart had dreamed of taking home gold at the the 2018 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship at Huntington Beach in California.

And it was looking promising until the quarter final.

"I had a problem," he said.

"My arms gave way on me. No feeling and couldn't feel them. I passed out on the beach."

Stewart said the lifeguards and paramedics were "amazing" - he was taken to the ambulance where he had an ECG (electrocardiogram) and everything "seemed okay".

He asked to be released so he could surf in the semi final and, even though they "weren't happy", he surfed and he won.

After the semi, Stewart went back to hospital for more tests.

Heart problems were ruled out but doctors raised concerns about a nerve or spinal issue, and suggested he may have surfer's myelopathy, a rare condition that is caused by hyperextension of the spine.

Doctors wanted to do an MRI and blood tests, but Stewart refused.

He had a final to surf.

"I ditched the gown and signed myself out so I could surf final the next day," he said.

"Doctors and (my wife) Deb weren't happy! I promised I will get it done as soon as I get home in two days.

"Feeling like crap, but putting on a brave face for the ISA (International Surfing Association), I surfed the final.

"Started good and led for majority but couldn't find a backup wave in inconsistent conditions."

Stewart said he was "pretty pissed off with myself" because he hadn't lost a heat all contest.

"Anyway, sh-t happens and silver it is. Next year I'll be back, hungrier than ever.

"Just need to sort this health issue."

adaptive surfing byron bay mark mono stewart surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    First look at weather for Christmas Day

    premium_icon First look at weather for Christmas Day

    Weather WITH Christmas less than a week away, the Northern Rivers can now start preparing for the festive season with the weather in mind.

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:35 AM
    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Breaking The man was taken to hospital after this morning's crash

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    News The highway has now reopened after this morning's tragic crash

    Man's fishy excuse for knuckle dusters in car

    Man's fishy excuse for knuckle dusters in car

    Crime The 37-year-old will face court on a prohibited weapon charge

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners