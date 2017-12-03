Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'I could see the fear': Why this man gave away two hire cars

Silver Fern Hire Car's Peter Bedford.
Silver Fern Hire Car's Peter Bedford.
Alina Rylko
by

WITH their life's belongings hastily thrown into the back of a hire car, two women were driven to a refuge at a secret location, a couple of weeks ago.

"I could see the fear in their faces," said Peter Bedford, owner of the Silver Fern hire car which took the mothers to safety. 

"They had absolutely nothing.

"They had their kids with them, and I wondered if I could do something to help, and that's what made me donate two cars."

With little fuss or self-promotion, Mr Bedford's Wollongbar-based business, which has expanded from two to six hire cars two years, gave away two near-new vehicles this week.

Instead of selling the two outdated fleet cars, to be replaced by upgraded models, Mr Bedford gifted them through a Facebook post.

"The response was overwhelming, but that's definitely not what this is all about," Mr Bedford said.

"This is actually about just making someone smile on Christmas day.

"We've grown a lot and we are just trying to put something back into the community through our business.

"It's not hard to be kind, that's my philosophy."

 

A Mazda 4WD hatch with ample room to fit baggage will be donated to a women's refuge on Monday.

A Ford Falcon Sedan was donated to an Alstonville man in his early 20s, so he can get to work.

"He's just a nice honest kid," Mr Bedford said.

"He asked if he can have the car to get to work safely, and that's what struck me.

"The young fellow actually gave me a little cash, $500 was everything he had, I will spend that on Christmas hampers on Monday."

Peter Bedford.
Peter Bedford.

Silver Fern Hire Car fleet services corporate and private clients, which gives Mr Bedford a unique insight into the community.

"We cater to everybody, we go pick up judges in Brisbane and take them to local courts and then we get the guy that's struggling to get home," he said.

"Some of these kids ring me and they're sitting in the gutters at Byron Bay and we get a real buzz when we're thanked by their parents, getting them home safely.

"There's actually a lot of families out there doing it tough right now."

Mr Bedford expects to give away another vehicle in the next 12 months, when his fleet is updated with the latest car models again.

The vehicles have been professionally maintained and are in excellent condition.

Contact Mr Bedford on: 0487501751

Lismore Northern Star
Akmal will be Transparent in Evans head

Akmal will be Transparent in Evans head

THE Grafton resident will be visiting the area

Why it's more important than ever to shop local at Christmas

It's important to shop local.

"It's important we back small businesses”

Bridge funding will create jobs and boost economy

Mara Global Foods managing director and owner Ross Larsson talking about the Culmaran Creek and Needhams Rd upgrade with Lismore MP Thomas George, Kyogle councillor Hayden Doolan and Kyogle Council's director of Assets and Infrastructure Tony Lickiss the new signage at the Shannonbrook depot.

Funding of $92 million will upgrade roads, bridges and truck washes

Fitness challenge is 'not for the faint hearted'

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista getting geared up with participants for the Samson Challenge.The Samson raises funds for Our Kids to purchase paediatric equipment for local hospitals.

It's time to start training for this tough Lismore event

Local Partners