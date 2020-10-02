‘I could cry’: Beloved Lismore restaurant shuts its doors

Lismore's Fire in the Belly restaurant has shut its doors.

Lismore's Fire in the Belly restaurant has shut its doors.

LISMORE foodies have been shattered by the news that beloved Lismore restaurant Fire in the Belly has closed its doors.

Posting on their Facebook page on Thursday night, the owners said the decision was made “with great sadness”.

They said the “devastating” 2017 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic had been difficult, but thanked their staff and children for keeping them going as long as they could.

“Your professionalism and friendships are highly valued and appreciated,” they wrote.

“And thanks to the town of Lismore and our many customers and friends who have provided their love and support, especially our regulars.

“Our town has great diversity, in culture, lifestyle and culinary taste and we enjoyed being a part of that community by providing a place for families and friends to feel welcome and enjoy our service.

“It is hard but rewarding work (sometimes) owning a small business.

“We may be gone but there are plenty of places to eat and enjoy in our town, please continue to support those businesses.”

Lismore's Fire in the Belly restaurant has shut its doors.

More than 100 people commented on the post, with many people devastated by the news.

Maddy Ison: “OMG I could cry.”

Paul Morris: “What a shame, my now-wife and I had our first date here nine years ago, and returned a number of times following. Always thought it was the nicest restaurant in town.”

Karen Willott: “So sorry to hear this, you are such good people and kind souls and so motivated. I know you have given it your best shot and will find a way to come out fighting in your next adventure.”

Jacqui Simmonds: “I am so sorry to hear this. My family and I will miss coming to have dinner with you. wishing you all the best for the future.”

Ken Brown: “This is indeed a sad day, What am I going to do for my Thursday night pasta? You have become very good friends of the Brown family. And we wish you well in the future.”

Craig Wilson: “I spent some time with friends at Fire in the Belly. I wish the owners good luck and best wishes. Lismore is poorer without you.”