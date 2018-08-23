Menu
Kevin Hogan has vowed to sit on the cross benches if there is another leadership spill.
News

'I cannot condone constant rotation of PMs': Kevin Hogan

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Aug 2018 6:38 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM

UPDATE, 7.30am: "TREATING the office of Prime Minister as a revolving door is demeaning to the democratic system."

Those were the words of Page MP Kevin Hogan, who spoke exclusively to The Northern Star from Canberra this morning.

He said he was appalled by the actions of the Liberal Party.

"The Liberal Party does not deserve my support," he said.

"Apart from the basic supply and no confidence motions, other than that it will be on a case-by-case basis."

Mr Hogan said he believed the Australian people have had enough of the poor behaviour of senior politicians treating their positions and the community with disrespect.

"I do not condone what the Labor and Liberal Party is doing with the office of Prime Minister and I understand people's cynicism because of this revolving door issue," he said.

"My focus is our local community and we do as a government."

However, Mr Hogan said he would not change his political colours.

"I am very committed to the Nationals," he said.

"As Nationals I do not have a problem with my team, the problem is we are in a coalition with the Liberal Party."

 

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has this morning released the following statement on the leadership spill issue:

"This constant rotation of Prime Ministers by both the Labor Party and the Liberal party, I cannot condone.

"I am announcing today, that if there is another leadership spill for the position of Prime Minister prior to the next federal election, I will remove myself from the government benches and sit on the cross benches.

"I have made this decision because my community is fed up.

"What we have been seeing in Canberra with leadership changes over the last 10 years, is letting our great country down.

"This is not about Peter Dutton, Malcolm Turnbull or Kevin Hogan, it is about the Office of Prime Minister.

"I remain 100 per cent committed to delivering for my community. I remain committed to the National Party.

"If this occurs, I will still attend National Party meetings if invited. I will not attend Coalition Party Room meetings.

"I will support the Government in No Confidence Motions and Supply.

"Any other legislation I will take on a case by case basis.

"The model I intend to follow is similar to what the Western Australian National, Tony Crook did.

"I will continue to focus on what my community has sent me here to do. I thank them for their overwhelming support."

