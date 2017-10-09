31°
Hwy crash brings school traffic to stand still

A car is towed after it flipped on its side on Ballina Road near the Rotary Drive roundabout.
Claudia Jambor
FOUR school students have escaped injury after the four-wheel drive they were travelling in flipped on its side on the Bruxner Hwy.

Emergency services were called about 3.50pm to the scene of the crash on the hwy's eastbound lane about 100m from the Rotary Dr roundabout.

All four students, including the Provisional 1 driver, were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

A crash on Ballina Road at the top of Rotary Drive caused traffic to move at a snail's pace.
Traffic was banked up at the roundabout and at Rotary Dr for about 40 minutes on the highway eastbound as police cleared the scene near the Rotary Dr roundabout.

Richmond Local Area Command Sergeant Mathew Johnson said the single-car smash was a timely reminder for all drivers to be aware of their surroundings during busy periods such as school pick up times.

Topics:  crash emergency services lismore northern rivers crash northern rivers roads p-plate driver

Lismore Northern Star
