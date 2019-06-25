HUTCHIES JOBS: Opportunities remain as construction starts

WORK: Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1b project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit.

WORK: Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1b project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit. Matt Harris

TASKED with overseeing the major works for East Shores Stage 1B, one of Australia's largest construction companies is still after a helping hand from local businesses.

Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer said consultation with local contractors would begin soon.

"Early trade lettings are under way and obviously we are pushing a bit of dirt around now and over the next few weeks we'll be talking pretty heavily with the local community about helping us out with this project," Mr Fryer said.

"In a couple of months you'll start to see the structures of the cafe and amphitheatre being constructed. There's some carpentry works which will happen towards the tail end with the board walks, stage set ups and a massive landscaping undertaking.

"We hope to be finished in late January - Australia Day is our target."

Mr Fryer said the project will support "at least 300 jobs both directly on-site but also indirectly through our support of local businesses" and also encouraged local contractors to keep an eye out for work opportunities at the site.

"They can come down and see Gary (Turner) at the site office and also look in the paper for ads for upcoming trades," he said.

"Our website also has tender opportunities both for this project and many others that Hutchies gets involved with here and in the wider region."

Twenty-eight of the subcontractors engaged to work on the East Shores 1B are local including: Gladstone Flooring Xtra, Craig Friend Contracting, Sparkman's Joinery, ProPest, Calibre Civil, Port City Mechanical, Bradman's Windows and Doors, McAlister and Burford Painting, Construction Science, Cat Rentals, Butler Quarries, Fulton Hogan, Rilec Electrical, Multitrade, Linxcom, Securcom, Haymans, Gladstone Drafting, MPV, Mathersons Crane, A&A Complete Concrete Solutions, Bunnings, Hanson, FormDirect, CQ Brick and Block, Butler Fabrications, Oakwood Metalwork and CQ Commercial Catering.