Hussy Hicks release new song at Bluesfest

GET Ready is the new single by Lismore residents The Hussy Hicks, launched at Bluesfest Byron Bay this week.

The winners of the Bluesfest Busking Competition 2010 have come back to the festival for the fourth time as invited artists, with new music from their upcoming and unnamed fifth album, due to release later in the year.

Musicians Julz Parker and Leesa Gentz are taking their time finishing this upcoming album, not rushing the completion of the songs, and focusing on the project's quality.

Gentz said Get Ready reminds people to look for those treats that unite them more than slogans that divide us for political gain.

"There is a real push these days is for people to push a side, left or right, so that songs is deliberately about focusing on things that bring us together and not the ones that push us apart,” she said.

"It's meant to be uplifting, about getting ready for a change for the better.”

LOCALS: Musicians Julz Parker and Leesa Gentz, The Hussy Hicks, performing at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019. Joseph Mayers

The artist said the Same Sex Marriage survey was one of the issues that triggered the idea of the song.

"So many people just ended up in situations when their lives were being debated about around dinner tables, people's lives,” she said.

"We travel a lot of our range of people we spend time with is pretty varied: from transgender friends to right-wing Christian gun-totting friends, and everything in between.

"For us, your belief system is not a reason why you could not get alone with someone.”

Gentz said they are still local artists despite the fact they spend most of the year touring internationally.

"From the very beginning we made travel and play music a focus, so we have been to America, Europe, the Middle East, we also toured China in the early days, so we are always on the move, but I think now we are also focused on establishing ourselves as local artists, instead of just gypsy troubadours” she said.

The Hussy Hicks will be performing a free show at House with No Steps in Alstonville on Sunday, June 23, with American artist Christie Lee.