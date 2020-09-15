Husband’s tribute as new bride loses melanoma fight

A heartbroken husband has paid tribute to his terminally-ill wife, who sadly lost her battle to malignant melanoma after being diagnosed last year.

Ashleigh Simrajh was able to marry the love of her life, Jason Hale, this month at SeaWorld before she sadly passed away.

On social media today, Mr Hale said his heart is "completely shattered" announcing her death. He wrote a heartfelt tribute to Ms Simrajh, saying calling her his wife "meant the absolute world" to him, and he had hopes of her recovery.

"I was never prepared for writing this, I held so much hope for you to get better again," he wrote on Facebook this morning.

Scenes from the wedding of Jason Hale and Ashleigh Simrajh who is terminally ill at SeaWorld Nara Resort on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"You were so brave and strong and I know that you tried your absolute best fighting this battle, you couldn't have tried any harder than you did.

"From very early on you had a special place in my heart and that special place will always be there for you and only you."

Mr Hale said he knows they would have had a bright future together, and had imagined themselves having children, travelling the world and growing old together.

"I think growing old with you was something I wanted to do the most. Not much else mattered to me than to just be there with you for my whole life," he wrote.

"Knowing that these things won't ever happen rips me apart inside. I'll never stop thinking about them.

"To have called you my wife meant the absolute world to me and I'm so grateful that the day happened. I know you had a wonderful day too and it made you happy which was the most important thing out of it all.

The wedding of Jason Hale and Ashleigh Simrajh who is terminally ill at SeaWorld Nara Resort on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jason O'Brien

"I really don't know what I'm going to do without you now. I'm so lost and feel completely empty inside. It doesn't even feel real to me that you're gone, it just feels like I'm in this horrible dream which I can't escape."

Earlier this month Ms Simrajh's father escorted her down the aisle to marry Mr Hale. Emotional pictures shared from the wedding broke the hearts of Queenslanders.

The Gold Coast community banded together to raise more than $18,000 for Ms Simrajh and her husband Jason Hale on September 5 to wed before she passed.

The 23-year-old's cancer journey began when she visited a GP about a lump on her upper leg, but no biopsy was taken.

It was not until May 2019 that she was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to her liver, lungs and lymph nodes.

Ashleigh and Jason at Sanctuary Cove. Ashleigh has terminal cancer after doctors missed a melanoma and she was incorrectly diagnosed at 20. Picture: Glenn Hampson

She was told in late-August by doctors that she had only days to live.

Her father Tony Simrajh shared an update on her GoFundMe page on Saturday, and said she had been relocated to her home.

"She is comfortable and pain free, slept the entire night, she sleeps sitting up surrounded by pillows as she can't lay down due to the fluid around her lungs," he said on Saturday.

"Ashleigh's message (regarding) melanoma and incompetent doctors has literally reached millions of people and she has defiantly saved lives which is what she is trying to do."

"Please keep sharing her story and saving lives, all Ash wants is no one else to have to go through what she has gone through."

