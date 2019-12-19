Husband-wife combination win catamaran crown

FAMILY FOCUS: Alan and Jenny Melville in No Waiting during the Richmond River Rowing and Sailing club round at Ballina on Sunday. Photo: Jane Morgan

FAMILY FOCUS: Alan and Jenny Melville in No Waiting during the Richmond River Rowing and Sailing club round at Ballina on Sunday. Photo: Jane Morgan

A MODERATE north-easterly breeze propelled the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club fleet to an exciting day of racing in the final round of the year.

With an outgoing tide, the racecourse was set up river off the boat harbour.

This was done to avoid boats being dragged out of the river mouth if the wind happened to die – not a desirable situation.

If such a situation was to arise, the trailer sailors in the fleet could act as auxiliary rescue boats, because they have engines and radio communication devices on board.

The trailer sailor fleet were not called on to act in this way, and instead were engaged in some close racing up to Pimlico Island and back.

Octogenarian Norm Hunt, steering his Colson, combined with crew Ian Bowles to pip the crew of Castle 550 vessel Bella by nine seconds in a race lasting nearly two hours.

However, on personal handicap, Bella took the division by nearly four minutes.

The long-awaited return of NS14 wiz and former club champion Duncan Dey, sailing with son Daniel, in their newly-acquired NS14 Aphrodite finally came to fruition.

Shudders were sent through the monohull fleet as they didn’t hesitate to perform and took line honours by six and a half minutes.

Despite this performance, Colin Hinwood, having switched to the monohull fleet full time now took the day on personal handicap in his impulse by 25 seconds over Aphrodite.

Another former club champion, Graeme Fleming, unfortunately had to be towed back to the club after a capsize caused his NS14 mast to break.

The Formula 15 skiffs from the gennaker fleet were away sailing a regatta in Brisbane and while the ‘cats’ were away, the mice played.

The brotherly pairing of Liam and Ewan Channer in their 49erFX managed to negotiate the course to take line honours and the day on personal handicap.

Husband and wife team Alan and Jenny Melville in their catamaran No Waiting had their first victory (on personal handicap), taking the day by nearly five minutes.

RESULTS

Trailer Sailors – 1. Bella – Greg Spencer/Mark Pierce/Julie Ferguson 2. Spudgun – Matt Cartwright/John Kulas 3. eX – Norm Hunt/Ian Bowles

Monohulls – 1. A Caddy For Daddy – Colin Hinwood 2. Aphrodite – Duncan Dey/Daniel Gomelsky 3. Olde Golde – Des Mayblom

Catamarans – 1. No Waiting – Alan/Jenny Melville 2. ‘A’ – Michael Cocks 3. Finely Tuned – Chris Hallet/Seamus Coakley

Gennakers – 1. FX – Liam/Ewan Channer 2. Hooray – Garry Scott 3. 5Buckaroos – Vincent Selleck