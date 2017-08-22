26°
Husband in court charged with Sharon Edwards murder

Hamish Broome
| 22nd Aug 2017 9:26 AM
Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.
Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

THE estranged husband of missing Grafton primary school teacher Sharon Edwards will appear before Lismore Local Court today charged with his wife's murder.

John Edwards was arrested in June in Queensland where he was extradited to NSW and subsequently appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court, where the matter was adjourned. He was remanded in custody.

Coincidentally the father of three turns 62 today.

The disappearance of Mrs Edwards has baffled police and her family since she went missing in 2015.

The much loved primary school teacher was last seen leaving Grafton's Good Intent Hotel at about 10.30pm on March 14 2015 after a night out with friends.

Her body has never been found despite several searches.

Police will allege that an altercation between Mrs Edwards and her husband led to her murder.

More information to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court grafton john edwards northern rivers crime sharon edwards

