‘They reckoned I buried my wife in the backyard’

Rosemary “Cathy” Dodd was last seen in Kingston in1983.

A BRISBANE man who police once believed may have buried his wife in their back yard has broken his silence over the 35-year-old cold case.

Kingston mother of three Rosemary Elizabeth Catherine Dodd vanished in bizarre circumstances after a religious meeting near Logan on Saturday, February 19, 1983.

Speaking through the screen door of their once-shared home, husband Graham Dodd said that he had had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Now 77, the slightly built Mr Dodd could offer "no idea" why police considered him a person of interest.

In about 2010, detectives arrived on the doorstep of the Dodds' white suburban home on Monarch St.

Police dug up the yard looking for her body and took Mr Dodd in for questioning.

"They were looking for her body. They reckoned I had her buried in the backyard," he said.

"The neighbours overlook my yard. If I had her buried in the yard they would have known.

"They had nothing on me, they couldn't do anything else."

The case will now be examined by the Coroner as the police investigation appears to have been exhausted.

Mr Dodd, a retired bus driver, said his wife's disappearance had left him to raise three children - two under school age - on his own. One is now a Queensland Police officer.

But, he said the most traumatic was the suspicion that he had killed his own wife.

"That was really bad, and that long afterwards as well," he said.

He and Cathy, as his wife was known, were getting along fine before she vanished.

"We had our differences but we'd been together for seven years," Mr Dodd said.

Some of Cathy's friends tell a different story. They speak of woman who felt trapped in an unhappy marriage with a stern husband.

"She had plenty of reasons to (run off) but I don't think that at all. She wouldn't have left her kids," said Liz, a friend who asked to be anonymous.

"She was a loving mother. I remember our last conversation on the Friday afternoon. We talked about the future and our kids."

For the deeply-religious Cathy, the future included the Pentecostal church movement that was sweeping through Brisbane's outer suburbs.

Heather Ashcroft, who attended Bible study class with Cathy, remembered a quiet but friendly woman with marriage troubles.

"She was a beautiful lady. It was so sad to lose her," she said. "She loved her children, she adored them … she would have taken them with her if she'd left."

Rosemary Dodd.

On the night she disappeared, Cathy, then 31, attended a Christian outreach revival meeting in a tent on an oval at Kingston. She was alone.

When her green Valiant station wagon was located days later at Kingston train station, locked, her possessions were inside.

Cathy's friend Liz said among the items was her Bible.

"Catherine's father said she would never, ever have left her bible behind," she said.

Had Cathy Dodd's embrace of religion played a role in her disappearance?

Mr Dodd thinks it may have.

"My main interest was in someone who has passed away now, a friend that she was associated with before and after we got married," he said. "He was a pastor of the church she was involved in at the time."

At other times during the guarded but revealing interview, Mr Dodd said he had no idea what had happened to his young wife.

"Like it's all nothing definite, it's all just might what might have been," he said.

"Maybe the scenario's quite different. I have no idea."

Police say Mr Dodd never reported Cathy missing. He disputed this but couldn't remember whether he had reported it in person or on the phone.

"She went out Saturday night and never came home, so Sunday was the earliest I could report it," he said.

"I don't recall what I did. I know I threw the kids in the car in the morning and went for a drive around."

Mr Dodd said he thought about Cathy's disappearance all the time

"It's all the same stuff over and over again," he said. "I think of what could have been."

He thinks there is "every chance in the world" she could still be alive today.

"She'd only be 67 if she was still alive," he said.

As to whether somebody out there knows the truth, Mr Dodd said it was "hard to say".

Southeastern Coroner James McDougall said the matter was being reviewed by counsel assisting in the lead up to the inquest

