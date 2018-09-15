Hurricane Florence makes landfall

HURRICANE Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

The storm reached land about 7.15am (eastern daylight time) as a Category 1 storm with estimated maximum winds of 150km/h.

Ahead of the arrival of the story, flights have been cancelled and almost 11 million Americans were put under storm watches and warnings.

Video shows storm surge from Hurricane #Florence begin to inundate New Bern, North Carolina as the Neuse River overflowed its banks and flooded parts of the town. https://t.co/4p1JzVCrLz pic.twitter.com/k7pmZkRDqc — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

The storm had already begun lashing North Caroline with rain and wind and water was expected to be the hurricane's deadliest threat. Forecasters say Florence packs a catastrophic amount of it.

Officials have been begging holdouts in evacuation zones to seek shelter, including a police chief on a barrier island in Florence's bullseye who asked for next-of-kin contact information from the few residents who refused warnings to leave.

The huge storm is about 645km wide and its hurricane-force winds stretch for 255km.

NEW: #Hurricane #Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 AM EDT (1115 UTC) with estimated maximum winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), and a minimum central pressure estimate of 958 mb (28.29"). https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vzpe6MjTf9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain in parts of the Carolinas, flooding and winds of about 160km per hour, which is about 18km below the threshold for a "major" hurricane but is still extremely dangerous.

As of Thursday afternoon about 12,000 homes had lost power in North Carolina but Duke Energy anticipates between 1 and 3 million homes and businesses could go dark.

NEW: North Carolina transportation official warns the "conditions will continue to get worse over the next three-to-seven days."



"We anticipate from Wilmington to Charlotte will experience between a 500 year and 1,000 year flood events." https://t.co/5pYNdADZBl pic.twitter.com/PWZAGu4zuF — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 14, 2018

If Florence doesn't wipe out oceanfront homes perched on stilts along the Carolinas coast, rising sea levels likely will.

The hurricane is hitting low-lying barrier islands that experience some of the fastest rates of sea level rise observed anywhere in the world, nearly an inch a year.

CNN’s @VanDamCNN in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, where winds from Hurricane Florence are gusting to 85-95 mph: “We just lost power. We are really in the thick of it now. We are entering into the eyewall of the hurricane.”



Live storm updates: https://t.co/pAhdUwnUgT pic.twitter.com/3iaGMGCn7r — CNN (@CNN) 14 September 2018

Jamie Thompson walks through flooded sections of East Front Street near Union Point Park in New Bern, North Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Picture: Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP

Fast response crews from California, Florida and New England have converged on the Carolinas to be ready to move into damaged areas once it's safe to do so.

Inflatable Zodiac boats, all-terrain vehicles and mini-bikes are among the equipment some teams such as the Oregon Air National Guard's 125th Special Tactics Squadron brought in.

The Virginia National Guard has 1200 personnel ready to respond for missions including high water transportation, debris reduction, commodity distribution, shelter management assistance and search and rescue.

9/14 11 AM EDT: Here are the Key Messages for #Hurricane #Florence. The life-threatening inland flood hazard will continue for days, even after it is no longer a tropical storm. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/gUTmrlB7jZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile the mayor of Hurricane in West Virginia has offered a North Carolina couple Marsha Bradbury and Jon Gillenwater, a unique opportunity to use his city hall for their wedding ceremony on Sunday after the storm threatened their nuptials.

About 1600 animals at the North Carolina Zoo are hunkered down.

Zoo workers moved elephants, giraffes, chimpanzees and hundreds of other species indoors for safety. But spokeswoman Diane Villa says some animals, including bison and elk, will stay in fenced-in yards instead of barns because they don't like being in fully enclosed spaces.

A crew of zookeepers, veterinarians and park rangers will ride out the storm with the animals.

TO THE RESCUE: Rescuer comes to the aid of a dog chest deep in the flooded streets of New Bern, North Carolina. After struggling to carry the big dog out at first, they all made it back to safety. https://t.co/7mSt5PtDMu pic.twitter.com/ugIcSCdNJD — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

Scientists can't say - yet - that climate change helped make Florence worse. But previous research has shown that the strongest hurricanes are getting wetter, more intense and intensifying faster due to human-caused warming.

Studies also have shown that storms are moving more northward and slower both issues in Florence.