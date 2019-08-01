Hunters & Collectors reform to headline epic rock show
Iconic Australian rock band Hunters and Collectors will reform for next year's Red Hot Summer Tour.
The epic homegrown line-up will see Hunters joined by James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera play shows across mostly regional Australia between January and April next year.
It will be the first Hunters and Collectors tour since 2014 - the band are best known for Throw Your Arms Around Me, Say Goodbye, When The River Runs Dry, Talking to a Stranger, The Slab and Holy Grail.
These are the only dates the band will be performing.
Tickets for the Red Hot Summer Tour, which are priced at around $110, go on sale August 8 from Ticketmaster.
"It's a tour that's very much about traditional Australian rock and roll," Hunters frontman Mark Seymour said.
"Hunters and Collectors) create a great deal of excitement as a live musical force. It has its own energy and identity as a sound and people really like it."
It will be the tenth anniversary of the Red Hot Summer Tour.
Seymour, who has played the event with his solo band the Undertow, said they have created their own niche in the market.
"It's a really good model. The promoter Duane (McDonald) has found these venues, some in quite remote places in Australia, and the tickets are quite cheap. It's a very effective way of reaching Australian audiences where they live.
"It's not tricked up. The punters are relaxed and ready for it. I think they're just glad entertainment is coming to them, they just have to drive up the road to see it."
READ MORE:
WHY A-HA BECAME RECLUSES AFTER TAKE ON ME
IS ED SHEERAN BUYING PROPERTY IN MOUNT MACEDON?
THE RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES
January 4: Bendigo Racecourse
January 5: Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mount Gambier
January 11: Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum
January 12: Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley
January 18: Mornington Racecourse
January 25: Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart
January 26: Country Club Lawns, Launceston
February 1: Westport Park, Port Macquarie
February 8: Cockatoo Island, Sydney
February 15: Roche Estate, Hunter Valley
February 16: Bella Vista Farm, Baulkham Hills
February 22: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island
F ebruary 23: Queens Park Frogs Hollow, Toowoomba
March 1: Harrigans Drift Inn, Jacobs Well
March 7: Mackay Park, Batemans Bay
March 14: Kiama Showgrounds
March 21: Gateway Lakes, Wodonga
March 28: North Gardens, Ballarat
March 29: Seppeltsfield, Barossa
April 4: Lazy River Estate, Dubbo
April 11: Darwin Amphitheatre
April 18: Barlow Park Cairns