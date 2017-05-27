22°
News

'Hunted like game': Nude beach stalkers prompt calls for safety

Alina Rylko
| 27th May 2017 11:55 AM Updated: 12:30 PM
Residents have made calls for beachgoers to report sexual harassment to local police.
Residents have made calls for beachgoers to report sexual harassment to local police. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are calls for Byron Bay beachgoers to report sexual harassment directly to local police after a series of unofficial reports of sexual predators at popular nudist spots were published on social media.

Residents took to the Byron Bay Community Board this week to share information about purported lurkers hiding in bushes, exposing themselves to women and children, and even approaching women in gangs, at Belongil, Tallows, Sunrise and Tyagrah beach and creek areas.

On May 22, Harrison Edwards reported three recent "disturbing stories", including one in which a nude woman was approached by an older foreign man - also nude - who wouldn't leave her alone "until she got up and gave him a hug".

In another incident, a nude woman was sunbaking at Belongil when she discovered an "older man masturbating (also unclad) in the bushes" and a third, more explicit incident in which a nude man approached a nude woman with a condom on.

None of the incidents were reported to police.

"I'm shocked that these female friends of mine have let things slip and am concerned that it may be a common occurrence on nude beaches and individuals are brushing it off as nothing," Mr Edwards said.

"I had no idea this kind of stuff was happening, but yet I'm not overly surprised, knowing what lonely sexually frustrated older men can be like."

Michelle Will said last weekend near Tea Tree Lakes, Tyagarah, a gang of nude men approached her.

"While I relaxed on the beach, against the dunes, I looked up to see men circling me - waking back and forth past me.

"Felt like I was being hunted to see if I was game."

 

Calls for Byron Bay beachgoers to report sexual harassment to local police.
Calls for Byron Bay beachgoers to report sexual harassment to local police. Contributed

Leonie Faram said the nudist section of Belongil beach had been known to locals for its lurkers for "over 20 years", with Lyn Sullivan adding the Belongil Creek area, near the back of a well-established resort, was the known hot spot.

"I have had a few encounters with .... and most disturbing when a naked men approach you, attempting conversation, and not going away when asked to," Ms Sullivan said.

"I've reported it to police who need you to call them on your mobile without delay so they can come down and grab them."

After not reporting similar incidents herself Reshina Puna called on victims to report incidents directly to local police on their mobile phones, at the time of the attack.

"No, they are not isolated occurrences, and yes, sexual predators as such may and can go further given the 'right' circumstances," she said.

"Better to nip them in the bud to try to keep our community safe for all."

Residents also called for Byron Shire Council to erect signs warning beachgoers of possible attacks and the phone number of the local police station.

"Call the police, they are, contrary to belief, usually very supportive. I did this a few years back at Tyagarah," one resident who cannot be named said.

"I called the cops with his number plate and the police charged him after I made a statement."

 

Calls for Byron Bay beachgoers to report sexual harassment to local police.
Calls for Byron Bay beachgoers to report sexual harassment to local police. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay nude beaches editors picks lurker northern rivers crime stalker tweed byron local area command police

'Hunted like game': Nude beach stalkers prompt calls for safety

'Hunted like game': Nude beach stalkers prompt calls for...

"No, they are not isolated occurrences, and yes, sexual predators as such may and can go further given the 'right' circumstances".

A to Z of Woolworths Marvel Heroes Super Discs

Woolworths Marvel Heroes Super Discs are the latest craze in collectables.

What is Woolworths latest collectable craze about?

Man flamed after labelling Byron Bay single girls 'stuck up'

Single man flamed on social media after labelling Byron Bay women 'loopy'.

"Most of the girls here are ... very stuck up, or just not right.

Comedy production hits Rochdale stage

Thoroughly relishing their roles as the three crotchety old veterans (performed by Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor), they provide fascinating individual insights into three proud men who despite their frailties are determined be adventurous and joyful to the end.

Heroes is a comedy play by Gerald Sibleyras.

Local Partners

How to judge a winning bull at Casino's Cattle Competition

Casino puts on the best of a country show with cattle comp and street parade

Lismore community call to 'Save our libraries'

Greens MP Dawn Walker and Lismore Councillor Adam Guise fight together with the local community to save funding for Goonellabah Library.

A community rallies to stop funding cuts to local libraries.

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

LOCAL TALENT: Clunes resident Francesca Rockette offers some fantastic up-cicled goods and crafts at Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

IF AUSTRALIA does have a tall poppy syndrome, Mia Freedman has most certainly been a victim.

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Comedy production hits Rochdale stage

Thoroughly relishing their roles as the three crotchety old veterans (performed by Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor), they provide fascinating individual insights into three proud men who despite their frailties are determined be adventurous and joyful to the end.

Heroes is a comedy play by Gerald Sibleyras.

Stan our man for Archibald Prize

Stan Gilchrist in front of the portrait East Ballina artist Brett Belot will enter in the Archibald Prize later this year.

Local face to be entered in prestigious national art prize

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

UNDER OFFER

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 13.8 acre (5.6 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township of...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!