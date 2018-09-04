Menu
Two sisters have been charged with trafficking 17 Fijian citizens to New Zealand.
Hunt on for woman charged with trafficking slaves from Fiji

by Mandy Squires
4th Sep 2018 2:57 PM
A WOMAN charged with trafficking slaves from Fiji to New Zealand is in Australia.

Fiji authorities are working with Australian police to track down Geeta Anjana Chandar, who allegedly worked with her sister Seta Sanjana Ram in trafficking 17 Fijian citizens to New Zealand as slaves between April and September 2014.

The sisters are alleged to have obtained $52,142 through the deception of the 17 complainants, and also face money laundering charges.

The Fiji Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said while Seta Ram had fronted the Suva High Court on Tuesday on 17 counts of human trafficking, 16 of obtaining property by deception and two counts of money laundering, her sister Geeta Chander was in Australia, where a warrant had been issued for her arrest.

The court heard Ms Chandar deposited $79,991.40 into a Bank of the South Pacific account between September and March 2017, while Ram deposited $2,525 "allegedly the proceeds of crime" into two Australian and New Zealand bank accounts between February and May 2014.

Ms Ram has been remanded to custody, ahead of a bail hearing on September 28.

