Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a man as they investigate an alleged child approach at Tenterfield on New Year's Eve.
Crime

Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

3rd Jan 2020 11:32 AM

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to locate a man as they investigate an alleged child approach at Tenterfield on New Year's Eve.

About 6.45pm on Tuesday, police have been told that an 11-year-old girl was sitting on the side of the road on Rouse Street, also known as the New England Highway, when a vehicle, driven by an unknown man, stopped next to her.

A man exited the vehicle from the driver's side and approached the girl, allegedly asking her to get into the van.

The girl immediately ran from the scene.

The incident was reported to officers from the New England Police District who have commenced an investigation.

As inquiries continue, investigators would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist. He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 40s, with a large build, grey/brown hair and a bald spot on top of his head and a grey/brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a white singlet, light coloured jeans and black shoes.

The vehicle is described as a white van with a silver bullbar, dark windows and a sliding door on the passenger side.
Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this van or have dashcam footage from the New England Highway, Tenterfield or the surrounding areas on New Year's Eve to contact Tenterfield Police on 02 6736 1144 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

child approach northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

