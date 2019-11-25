Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hunt for man who threw a bag of poo

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Nov 2019 1:59 PM

A bus driver was left with poo smeared on his face and jacket after a man threw a bag of faeces at him.

Police are hunting the man who threw the plastic bag at the driver about 9.40pm on November 13 in Melbourne.

The driver had stopped in Harvest Home Road at Greenfields Drive in Wollert when the man approached the door and threw the bag.

"The driver was struck with excrement on his face and jacket," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Sections of the bus interior were also impacted but no passengers were affected.

"The offender ran off in an unknown direction."

 

A man police want to speak to.
A man police want to speak to.

The male was perceived to be caucasian, aged about 30-40 years, of medium height and build with a fair complexion and beard.

He was described as wearing a beige beanie, a yellow and black hi-vis jumper with its hood up, and dark pants with a white stripe down each leg.

Investigators have released images in the hope someone may be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

editors picks faeces melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Fires merge to burn through large areas

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Fires merge to burn through large areas

        News FIRE activity is increasing across the fireground.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Community NSW Government is funding clean-up of uninsured residential debris

        How bad is the air quality in Northern NSW?

        premium_icon How bad is the air quality in Northern NSW?

        Health Emergency air quality monitors have been installed throughout NSW