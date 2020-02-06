Hunt for a site goes full circle for Ballina Men’s Shed

LONG PROCESS: Graham Eggins at the North Creek Rd site, where they had previously hoped to build their shed

THE pursuit of a new home has been elusive until now for Ballina Men's Shed members.

The men's shed will lodge a development application with Ballina Shire Council in coming days, and members are optimistic about the outcome.

They have reworked plans to build at the Fishery Creek Road site, which they lease from the council.

In November 2015, after thorough investigation, the site proved unsuitable.

However, the plans have been tweaked, and team leader Graham Eggins was hopeful they will turn the first sod by the end of the year.

"We're quite happy to be where we are," Mr Eggins said.

"We'll have the car park out the front of the block, and there's a big area where we can build out the back of the block.

"We have some funding behind us to do it.

"We should be able to build this year if it's approved."

Previously they had planned to build at the front of the site.

They have been working from a temporary workshop on the same site at West Ballina since February 2018.

Before then, they moved around Ballina, working from a number of temporary locations.

For many years they have been planning to build a more permanent home, with hopes to move to a Racecourse Road site quashed by the council about two years ago.

The most recent plans for a Bicentennial Gardens site also fell through.

In September, Ballina councillor Phil Meehan announced the council should support the bid to build at the Bicentennial Gardens road stop area, which was Crown land and was under management of the council.

The land's current purpose was for the preservation of fauna and native flora.

Mr Eggins said they weren't really banking on the site.

"We weren't really on the hunt for it (Bicentennial Park site), and we couldn't get around the land regulations," he said.

Meanwhile, there was plenty to celebrate for the community group, hosting its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, March 4.

All are welcome to the lunch at 11am at the Cherry Street Bowling Club.