Hunt continues for man suspected of Nimbin bashing

Police are continuing their investigations into a vicious New Year's Eve bashing at Nimbin.
Claudia Jambor
by

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who they suspect was behind a New Year's Eve bashing in Nimbin.

Senior Sergeant Brad Walpole said investigations were continuing to find the perpetrator that left another man in a critical condition.

He said the condition of the 45-year-old man injured during the attack had improved and remains in a stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

It comes as a 46-year-old man was charged on New Year's Eve over an assault at The Channon on Saturday night.

Police allege the man punched a 48-year-old man multiple times to the head. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday night with head injuries.

The 46-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will face Lismore Local Court later this month.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the 48-year-old was taken to Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday night with head injuries.

Lismore Northern Star
