Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burglars have ransacked a home in Eimeo taking everything including food.
Burglars have ransacked a home in Eimeo taking everything including food. Tom Weber
Crime

Hungry thieves ransacked home and cleaned out the pantry

Ashley Pillhofer
by
30th Aug 2018 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Eimeo has been left practically empty after thieves ransacked the property.

Guitars, a television, jewellery and every last bit of food was taken from the Melanie Street residence between 12pm on August 14 and 2pm on August 23.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the thieves gained entry to the home by removing a window screen and forcing open the window behind it.

"Once inside, all rooms have been entered and every cupboard and drawer has been opened and searched, with the contents disturbed," Snr Const Smith said.

The intruders also vandalised the home with obscene images, he said.

"This incident fits into the recent trend of our burglars, targeting houses which are left unoccupied for a period of time - allowing them to take their time and thoroughly search for items to steal.

"It is possible that residents in the area may have sighted some unusual behaviour - anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible."

Snr Const Smith said burglars in Mackay continued to target gaining entry through doors, windows, garage doors or balconies.

"Police encourage residents to offer them as few easy options as possible. Secure your home and keep your car keys out of sight."

Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to police.

eimeo mackay mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Fast moving grass fire near Casino

    Fast moving grass fire near Casino

    Breaking A DENSE area of grass has been engulfed in flames with fire crews working to slow the blaze.

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:11 PM
    Roads Minister to inspect deadly Alstonville bypass

    premium_icon Roads Minister to inspect deadly Alstonville bypass

    Breaking Visit prompted after second fatal tragedy

    What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon What is the fastest growing suburb on the Northern Rivers?

    Property Plus we reveal the four towns giving Byron Bay a run for its money

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    Local Partners