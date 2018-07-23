Hungry teen's 'stupid' stealing attempt caught on camera

Alana Jodie Green pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing cash from her employer.

Alana Jodie Green pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing cash from her employer. Facebook

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced for her second charge of stealing from an employer within a 12-month period.

Alana Jodie Green pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said the manager and operator of PestX - a pest control and carpet cleaning business located in Parkhurst - noticed money missing mid May.

He said they installed CCTV cameras in the office which captured Green removing a container containing cash.

Sgt Dalton said the manager calculated $450 had been stolen between May 1-15.

He said when police spoke with Green, she made full admission, saying she was struggling with money and stole the cash to buy food.

The court heard Green had been sentenced in January 2017 for the same charge and was given 12-months probation at the time.

Defence lawyer Bryce Younger said Green had apologised and made arrangements with PestX to repay the money and she now had found employment elsewhere.

He said Green had also told her mother about this second charge, but had not told her about the 2017 sentence until afterwards.

Mr Younger said Green lives in a rental property and she was struggling financially at the time.

"Basically, this was an easy solution for her," he said.

"She realises it was incredibly stupid."

Mr Younger said Green realised she should have asked her boss or her mother for help instead of stealing from her employer.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale ordered Green to another 12-month probation order.

She advised Green that she should ask probation officers to help her source counselling.

No conviction was recorded.