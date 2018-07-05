Menu
Police officers made the arrest while tucking into breakfast.
Police officers made the arrest while tucking into breakfast.
Hungry off-duty Toowoomba cops nab offender in the act

Anton Rose
4th Jul 2018 3:20 PM
A TOOWOOMBA man will be hoping third time really is lucky after his second attempt at bail was denied in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

During the hearing, police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court that Reece James Boxshall was caught in the act and arrested by three off-duty police officers eating breakfast in a Toowoomba cafe earlier this year.

Some of his 10 charges, including entering a dwelling at night and attempted stealing, were allegedly committed just 10 days after he was granted bail on other matters - the court heard.

He was also on parole at the time.

"He has most certainly used up the graciousness of the court," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

His lawyer argued that some of the charges may not hold up to scrutiny given Boxshall was arrested by officers not technically on the clock, something Mr Brewster-Webb said would fall short given they are "technically always on duty".

Magistrate Viviana Keagan denied the 28-year-old bail and ordered that his matters be adjourned to be heard back in the same court on July 18.

