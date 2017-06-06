Hunger tolerance for weight loss

TRIED and tested: resist the urge to satisfy those cravings to drop the kg's

NORTHERN Rivers residents aged 18 and older are being encouraged to take part in a study on hunger tolerance.

University of New England Associate Professor John Malouff recently tried to shed two kilograms so that he could get down to the weight target he had set for himself - 40 years ago.

In achieving his goal he found it useful to practice hunger tolerance in the evenings and occasionally at other times.

His experience led to the idea for the thesis of Psychology honours student Wendy Robertson.

Ms Robertson and A/Prof. Malouff want to test if they can help other people increase their hunger tolerance using an online intervention tool.

Voluntary participants should set aside about 90 minutes over two weeks to complete the online study.

This project has been approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of New England and all identifying information will be kept confidential.

Access to the study can be obtained from https://unebcss.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5BdpjuT7t8qp9Ah.

A/Prof. John Malouff can be contacted on jmalouff@une.edu.au or by phone on 6773 3776.