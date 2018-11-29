Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tree on powerline Dunne St. November 2018
Tree on powerline Dunne St. November 2018 Bev Lacey
News

Thousands without power, roads closed as winds reach 80km/h

Tara Miko
by
28th Nov 2018 4:20 PM

UPDATE: About 1600 properties are without power across the Toowoomba region following intense winds earlier today.

According to Ergon Energy, it is unknown when power will be restored to the properties.

EARLIER: Emergency services are being inundated with calls for fallen trees in intense wind gusts in Toowoomba.

At least three streets are closed across the city due to trees falling across power lines, bringing them down across roads.

Known incidents are on Alderley St, Rowbotham St and Dunne St.

All have been reported in the past hour.

Tree on powerline Dunne St. November 2018
Tree on powerline Dunne St. November 2018 Bev Lacey

Ergon Energy crews are working to isolate power supplies in each instance.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are being stretched with resources deployed to fallen power line incidents, as well as grass fires.

Wind gusts in Toowoomba today reached 80km/h.

More Stories

toowoomba power outage toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    NSW Health ordered to cease dealings with Universal Medicine

    premium_icon NSW Health ordered to cease dealings with Universal Medicine

    Breaking NSW Health Minister Hazzard has issued a directive to "immediately review" the risks of health district's involvement with organisation.

    One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

    premium_icon One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

    Property The property's value increased by $540,000 in 12 months

    The reality of a hospital emergency room

    premium_icon The reality of a hospital emergency room

    News Simulation training for better patient outcomes

    Bumper crop has farmers vying to win back macadamia crown

    premium_icon Bumper crop has farmers vying to win back macadamia crown

    Business Growers have had the best crop in 40 years

    Local Partners