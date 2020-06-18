Menu
Hundreds sign up for ‘irresponsible’ anti-vaxxer tour

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
18th Jun 2020 10:26 AM
Hundreds of families have signed up to join a national anti-vaxxer bus tour which has been slammed as "concerning" and "irresponsible" by the Australian Medical Association.

The bus tour will kick off next month in the anti-vaxxer hot spot of northern NSW and travel throughout southeast Queensland.

Immediate past president of the AMA Dr Kean-Seng Lim said the tour was "concerning" and undermined immunisation efforts.

 

Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland and NSW on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied
"The benefits of vaccination have been proven over and over again on a worldwide basis," Dr Lim said. "A lot of the anti-vax movement is based on rumours and untruths … any process which increases the misinformation out there is harmful to our society."

The first stop will be in the conspiracy theory hotbed of NSW's Northern Rivers, where fierce local protests saw plans for 5G mobile phone towers scrapped by Byron Bay Council.

Dr Lim said the movement could spark a "concerning" drop in vaccination rates and called a packed bus tour in the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic ­"irresponsible".

