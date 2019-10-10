Hundreds remain without power as bushfires continue to burn

Essential Energy crews rescued a Wallaby Joey following the fire at Rappville. The Joey is with a local vet for care.

Essential Energy crews rescued a Wallaby Joey following the fire at Rappville. The Joey is with a local vet for care.

POWER outages are expected to affect parts of the region until the weekend.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said 80,000 customers were affected by the major outage which affected much of the Northern Rivers for just over half an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

But hundreds remain without power between Ewingar and Bungawalbin, mostly in areas directly impacted by fire.

"The devastating fire that moved through Rappville and surrounding areas ... has caused extensive damage to the electricity network," the spokeswoman said.

"430 customers in the Rappville area are without power as crews start to make repairs and plan to rebuild large sections of the network."

She said the Essential Energy team was working with authorities to gain access to the area, with the assistance of a helicopter.

"Our patrol found 200 power poles needing replacement along with powerlines and associated equipment," she said.

"This includes seven kilometres of powerline between the Rappville Zone Substation and Rappville village."

She said Essential Energy workers had rescued a wallaby joey from the area impacted by fire at Rappville.

The joey was taken to a local vet.

Essential Energy's Zone Substation in Rappville wasn't damaged however everything around it was.

She said crews from Bulahdelah to Tweed Heads and west to Inverell were travelling to Lismore and Casino to assist local teams with the big repair job ahead of them.

But given the extent of damage, she said power wouldn't be restored until at least Saturday, with longer outages - into next week - expected for others.

"Updates will be provided to affected customers as repairs take place," she said.

TransGrid's transmissions lines south of Lismore were affected by the Busbys Flat fire on Tuesday, impacting supply to 80,000 properties across the Casino, Lismore, Ballina and Byron areas.

Customers can call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 for further information.