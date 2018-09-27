Menu
RALLY: Anti-abortion campaigner Angela Duff (front) with her daughter Teresa and (back, from left) Dr Jovina James and Stacey McBride Wilson after the rally. Nev Madsen
Politics

Hundreds rally against government abortion changes

26th Sep 2018 5:17 PM | Updated: 27th Sep 2018 4:25 AM
HUNDREDS of people rallied against the Queensland Government's decriminalisation of abortion bill in Toowoomba.

The bill, if passed, would allow abortions up to 22 weeks of gestation, and after that by the consent of two doctors when a mother's health or mental health is at risk.

Queensland is only one of two states in Australia where abortion remains a criminal offence, the other being New South Wales.

Toowoomba GP Dr Jovina James spoke at the rally, organised jointly by a number of anti-abortion groups including Emily's Voice, the Australian Family's Association and Toowoomba City Women, and said the proposed legislation concerned her as it meant she would be obliged to refer patients to a GP who did perform abortions, impacting her conscientious objection rights.

"As a doctor, I am used to counselling patients on the pros and cons of various health decisions," Dr James said.

"This legislation seeks to curtail the ability of vulnerable women to have those conversations with a health professional who knows them.

Rally organiser Angela Duff said she was very happy with the turnout at the rally.

"People were mainly from Toowoomba, though some were from Dalby and Brisbane," she said.

"(The mood was) sad, for the unborn and for women."

