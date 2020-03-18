Menu
Generic Queensland Police Service.
Zizi Averill
Hundreds of QLD police to graduate and deploy early

Jack Evans
18th Mar 2020 12:08 PM
Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan's office has confirmed the graduations of police recruits will be fast tracked by two weeks in a two-pronged approach to protect the community and QPS from COVID-19 issues.
Graduates were expected to be sworn in on April 2 but will now be sworn in as early as Friday and sent to their respective posts.
A spokesman from the minister's office said the two advantages were to protect those studying in close quarters on QPS training campuses, but also bolster numbers to support existing QPS staff, some of whom are expected to fall ill.
The spokesman said the key disadvantage for the early graduation would be that it will not be a larger scale ceremony but rather a behind close doors affair.
Sources from within the affected round of police recruits said there was only one round of interviews and fitness testing before they were originally expected to graduate.
It is estimated around 350 recruits will enter the Queensland Police Force as graduate officers. 

