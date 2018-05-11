Hundreds of pills seized in Goonellabah raid

Police have charged a man after a raid which uncovered a large amount of drugs in Goonellabah.

POLICE have charged a man after a large amount of drugs were seized in Goonellabah yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant on Quilty Place shortly before 9am and allegedly found more than 700 MDMA pills along with an amount of methylamphetamine.

A man, 32, was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He has been charged with supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and possession of a prohibited drug.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the arrest was "part of an ongoing" to tackle drug supply across the region.

He said police believed the drug haul to be worth "hundreds of thousands of dollars".

"This is a commercial supply charge, so we're talking about what we allege to be the upper end of drug supply in this area," Insp Lindsay said.

"These drugs were headed for the streets of the Richmond Police District area, places like Lismore and Ballina and Casino.

"That's where these drugs were headed and we're very pleased to be able to get them off the streets."

Police expect the raid will have made a significant impact on the local drug trade.

"We would anticipate ... the arrest of the person involved in this will have an impact on the availability of drugs in the area," Insp Lindsay said.

He urged anyone with information about drug offences across the district to come forward.

"It's part of an ongoing investigation and I'd like to hear for anyone with information about ongoing drug activities," he said.

"These people may end up spending a long time in jail.

"The message from police is to not get involved with this.

"There seem to be people who think it's an easy way to make money ... they could end up in jail."

The man was expected to face Lismore Local Court today.