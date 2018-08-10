Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

M'boro Downer staff strike over pay
News

Hundreds of M'boro Downer workers walk off on strike

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

HUNDREDS of workers have walked off the job at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory in union-led strike action.

Staff at the Heritage City's factory left about 10.30am on Monday and gathered in the carpark near Maryborough's Bunnings Warehouse.

Union representatives were tight-lipped over the reason for the strike.

Workers at Downer EDI's Maryborough factory walked off the site on strike on Monday morning. The workers gathered in the Bunnings Warehouse car park and presented a cheque from their own money to the Farmers Drought Appeal.
Workers at Downer EDI's Maryborough factory walked off the site on strike on Monday morning. The workers gathered in the Bunnings Warehouse car park and presented a cheque from their own money to the Farmers Drought Appeal. Blake Antrobus

The Chronicle understands the action is in relation to an ongoing pay dispute within the company.

It comes less than a year after the State Government announced the troubled New Generation Rollingstock trains, which had major mechanical issues, would be repaired by staff at the Maryborough site.

A Downer spokeswoman told the Chronicle she was confident the strike would not affect the work schedule

During the strike, the workers donated $5000 of their own money to the Farmers Drought appeal.

Related Items

downer edi maryborough strike union protest
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sara Huegill has shoplifting charges dropped

    Sara Huegill has shoplifting charges dropped

    Crime THE wife of former Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill faced court today after she was accused of stealing a pair of $2500 leather pants.

    • 10th Aug 2018 1:21 PM
    'Every reason' to believe missing man will be found alive

    'Every reason' to believe missing man will be found alive

    News It's nine days since family last heard from Damien Roadley

    WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

    premium_icon WATCH: Huge girder installed on new $48 million bridge

    News 115-year-old timber bridge is in the process of being replaced

    Horrific break-in doesn't break spirits of charitable pub

    Horrific break-in doesn't break spirits of charitable pub

    Crime Funds raised for farmers, Westpac rescue helicopter stolen

    Local Partners