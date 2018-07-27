Hundreds of killers, sex creeps stripped of visas

MURDERERS, thugs and paedophiles attempting to make NSW home are among hundreds of foreign-born criminals stripped of their Australian visas last year.

More than one in three of the 907 criminals targeted by the Turnbull Government were located in NSW.

The visas of five people convicted of murder and one convicted of manslaughter were also cancelled.

The Daily Telegraph understands Tomasi Taulahi, who had links to the Lone Wolf bikie gang and a lengthy criminal record, was among three booted for national security concerns.

Mr Taulahi initially won a last-minute bid to stay in the country after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had cancelled his visa in the national interest because he did not pass the character test.

Mr Dutton said the Turnbull Government made no apology for acting against non-Australians who commit serious crime in our communities.

In NSW in the past financial year 81 foreigners had their visa cancelled for committing violent assaults, 26 for other violent crimes as 51 because of major drug offences.

as were those of nine rapists and 14 child sex offenders.

â€œThey forfeit their ability to live in this great country once they break our laws and commit violent or other serious crimes,â€? he said.