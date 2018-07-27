Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hundreds of killers, sex creeps stripped of visas

by Sheradyn Holderhead
27th Jul 2018 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURDERERS, thugs and paedophiles attempting to make NSW home are among hundreds of foreign-born criminals stripped of their Australian visas last year.

More than one in three of the 907 criminals targeted by the Turnbull Government were located in NSW.

More than one in three of the 907 criminals targeted by the Turnbull Government were located in NSW.
More than one in three of the 907 criminals targeted by the Turnbull Government were located in NSW.

 

 

The visas of five people convicted of murder and one convicted of manslaughter were also cancelled.
The visas of five people convicted of murder and one convicted of manslaughter were also cancelled.

 

More than one in three of the 907 criminals targeted by the Turnbull Government were located in NSW.

The Daily Telegraph understands Tomasi Taulahi, who had links to the Lone Wolf bikie gang and a lengthy criminal record, was among three booted for national security concerns.

Mr Taulahi initially won a last-minute bid to stay in the country after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had cancelled his visa in the national interest because he did not pass the character test.

 

Mr Dutton said the Turnbull Government made no apology for acting against non-Australians who commit serious crime in our communities.
Mr Dutton said the Turnbull Government made no apology for acting against non-Australians who commit serious crime in our communities.

 

 

In NSW in the past financial year 81 foreigners had their visa cancelled for committing violent assaults, 26 for other violent crimes as 51 because of major drug offences.

The visas of five people convicted of murder and one convicted of manslaughter were also cancelled, as were those of nine rapists and 14 child sex offenders.

Mr Dutton said the Turnbull Government made no apology for acting against non-Australians who commit serious crime in our communities.

â€œThey forfeit their ability to live in this great country once they break our laws and commit violent or other serious crimes,â€? he said.

australia killers paedophiles thugs visas

Top Stories

    Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    premium_icon Kimberley director's 'bizarre' move before collapse

    Business QUESTIONS are being raised about the 'unusual' conduct of senior management at Kimberley Kampers before the business went into sudden liquidation this week.

    'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    premium_icon 'Utter nightmare': Business ruined, family 'destroyed'

    Council News Business owner appeals for protections for government subcontractors

    End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    premium_icon End of an era as Lismore car industry stalwart retires

    Business "I will miss the people, the community and the staff"

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

    News Fire crews are continuing to battle four fires near of Rappville

    Local Partners