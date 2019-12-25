Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds of homes have lost power on Christmas Day.
Hundreds of homes have lost power on Christmas Day.
News

Hundreds of homes lose power on Christmas Day

Aisling Brennan
25th Dec 2019 2:52 PM

HUNDREDS of homes have lost power on Christmas Day, according to Essential Energy.

The power company is reporting 676 customers lost power at 1pm in The Channon, Nimbin and Terania Creek areas.

Crews are investigating the cause of the power cut.

Meanwhile, Essential Energy crews have been notified about the 173 customers who have also been impacted by a sepearte power cut at 12.20pm in the Myocum area.

There are also reports there is no power supply currently available to 14 customers in the Yelgun area.

More information to come.

essential energy power lines power outage
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        premium_icon Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        News ANYONE wanting to give some practical assistance to those who have suffered during the recent bushfires is encouraged to contact Blaze Aid as they move to help...

        Permits stilled needed, despite the rain

        premium_icon Permits stilled needed, despite the rain

        News FIREFIGHTERS remind the community that despite some rain in the region, fire...

        Small town shows it has a big heart

        premium_icon Small town shows it has a big heart

        News GENEROUS firefighters from the Woodenbong Rural Fire Service gave a big donaiton to...

        Rain the best present of all

        premium_icon Rain the best present of all

        News Firefighters will be singing and dancing in the rain