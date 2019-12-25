Hundreds of homes lose power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have lost power on Christmas Day.

HUNDREDS of homes have lost power on Christmas Day, according to Essential Energy.

The power company is reporting 676 customers lost power at 1pm in The Channon, Nimbin and Terania Creek areas.

Crews are investigating the cause of the power cut.

Meanwhile, Essential Energy crews have been notified about the 173 customers who have also been impacted by a sepearte power cut at 12.20pm in the Myocum area.

There are also reports there is no power supply currently available to 14 customers in the Yelgun area.

More information to come.