Hundreds of garage sales: Find new treasures this weekend

Are you ready for Second Hand Saturday?

IT'S a bargain hunter's dream - this weekend there will be hundreds of garage sales right across the Northern Rivers.

Second Hand Saturday is the perfect excuse to do some guilt-free shopping, find new treasures and support re-use over landfill.

And the best part? That bargain could be as close as next door or just down the road.

Second Hand Saturday is on this September, with mass car boot sales, fundraising events and neighbourhood garage sales in the Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Kyogle and Richmond Valley areas.

Plus if you miss the first Second Hand Saturday event, there's time to do it all again the following Saturday, September 29, with sellers who have registered two garage sale days.

Coordinator Linda Tohver said the event had grown in momentum as people "embrace the need to live a more waste-wise lifestyle and continue to see the environmental and economical benefits of buying second-hand".

"Second-hand doesn't mean second best, there's often items you simply can't find on the shop shelves anymore, or you come across items that have had little use by their first owner and simply need to find a new home," she said.

"We love the community spirit that Second Hand Saturday inspires too.

"This year's event has its first car boot sales registered, community markets joining in and clubs, schools and other groups registering to hold fundraising events."

"It's wonderful to see so many people getting on board."

Find the best bargains