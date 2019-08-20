Hundreds of drivers caught behaving badly on rural roads

Hundreds of drivers were caught drink driving over the weekend.

Hundreds of drivers were caught drink driving over the weekend.

FIFTY-SIX drink and drug-driving offences were detected during a road safety enforcement campaign targeting Northern NSW rural roads.

Operation Chrome was enforced across Western, Southern and Northern regions over the weekend.

Police were targeting poor driving behaviour on rural roads, including speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and fatigue.

Across the state, police conducted 18,436 random breath tests, 445 random drug tests and overall laid 251 charges.

Of that figure, 112 motorists were charged with drink driving and 35 for drug driving.

A further 1201 Traffic Infringement Notices were issued, including 30 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Northern Region Traffic Tactician Acting Inspector Justin Cornes said the operation utilised police from all districts within the Northern region, working alongside officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Police targeted poor driving behaviours on rural roads - including speeding, drink and drug-driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and fatigue.

"Campaigns such as Operation Chrome get drivers thinking about their bad behaviours on rural roads," Acting Insp Cornes said.

"We will not think twice to stop a vehicle if we think the driver's behaviour places everyone in and around the vehicle at risk.

"It's deeply concerning that despite all the warnings, drivers continue to put their lives and the lives of others in danger by either drinking and driving, driving under the influence of prohibited drugs, using a mobile phone behind the wheel or not wearing a seatbelt."

During the Northern Region phase of Operation Chrome, police conducted 7297 random breath tests and charged 53 people with drink driving.

Police conducted 73 random drug tests, with 3 people returning a positive indication for the presence of a prohibited drug and 12 seatbelt offences were also detected.