Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A group of ex service personnel ready to march at Lismore.
A group of ex service personnel ready to march at Lismore. Alison Patterson
News

PHOTOS: Hundreds honour Anzac's at moving dawn service

Alison Paterson
by
25th Apr 2019 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS gathered at Lismore memorial for the 2019 Anzac Day dawn service.

From all across the region, the state and the country, service men and women, families and many community groups stood in the pre-dawn chill, there to recognise the ultimate sacrifice so many have made.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Ace Harris from the Lismore RSL sub branch was the MC.

Wreaths were laid after the Lismore High School choir beautifully sang several songs including the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Many held candles as Lismore RSL sub-branch as a member of the Lismore Pipe band played the Pipers Lament.

As the last post was sounded through the crisp morning air, tears ran down the cheeks of many diggers young and old.

The main service will be held at 9am.

anzacday2019 anzac day service dawn service northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    premium_icon Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

    Whats On DETAILS on all the dawn services, marches and other events being held to honour our servicemen and women.

    Drumroll as pipe band major marches on after 67 years

    premium_icon Drumroll as pipe band major marches on after 67 years

    News Anzac Day will be very different for John Ryan this year

    Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

    premium_icon Artistic creations land local cake maker prestigious award

    Business International award nomination is icing on the cake for local baker

    'Remarkable', uncommon shark washes up on beach

    premium_icon 'Remarkable', uncommon shark washes up on beach

    Environment Mystery surrounds this peculiar-looking shark found on beach