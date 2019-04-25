PHOTOS: Hundreds honour Anzac's at moving dawn service

A group of ex service personnel ready to march at Lismore.

Alison Patterson

HUNDREDS gathered at Lismore memorial for the 2019 Anzac Day dawn service.

From all across the region, the state and the country, service men and women, families and many community groups stood in the pre-dawn chill, there to recognise the ultimate sacrifice so many have made.

Ace Harris from the Lismore RSL sub branch was the MC.

Wreaths were laid after the Lismore High School choir beautifully sang several songs including the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Many held candles as Lismore RSL sub-branch as a member of the Lismore Pipe band played the Pipers Lament.

As the last post was sounded through the crisp morning air, tears ran down the cheeks of many diggers young and old.

The main service will be held at 9am.