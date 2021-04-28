Menu
Hundreds gather to say final goodbyes to Cameron

Alison Paterson
28th Apr 2021 11:15 AM
Hundreds of family members, friends, along with a strong contingent of the Northern Rivers soccer community, have gathered to farewell Cameron Hyde.

On April 28, mourners gathered at the Lismore Turf Club to pay their respects to a man many loved and considered a friend.

A former South Lismore coach, Mr Hyde passed on April 21, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his partner Tara and young daughter Lennie.

Guests were invited to bring a message addressed to Lennie to place in a memory box to allow Lennie to learn of her wonderful father and the joy he brought into everyone's life.

After the service there was a Private Family Interment.

 

Earlier this week on social media South Lismore Celtics said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Cameron Hyde."

Mr Hyde passed away at his home in Evans Head, in the care of his loving family and friends, aged 31.

A highly respected and much loved participant within the soccer community, Mr Hyde led South Lismore's premier league side to victory in 2019.

He was named the Football Far North Coast Newcastle Permanent Coach of the Year for 2017.

"This is a sad time for our club and our community, but more so for the Hyde family and his loved ones," the club said.

On the weekend the Celtics wore black armbands when they defeated Byron Bay FC 3-1 in the Anzac Cup final.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist Mr Hyde's family.

Originally published as Hundreds gather to say final goodbyes to Cameron

Lismore Northern Star

