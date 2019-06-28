Hundreds fall to the ground in mass protest

Romana Hales on top of her mother at the Extinction Rebellion 'die-in' at Lismore Shopping Square to announce the movement's arrival in the region.

Sophie Moeller

PATRONS of Lismore Shopping Centre found themselves at the centre of an Extinction Rebellion disruption this afternoon as hundreds of 'rebels' fell to the floor simulating death.

The non-violent action was the first local "mass-disobedience" event undertaken by the international movement, which staged its first disruption during UK fashion week earlier this year.

At 12.30pm, 'extinction rebels' of all ages, who were gathered at the shopping centre's food court, began to fall to the floor in a domino effect while organiser, Rebel Adriana, read out a declaration to bemused on-lookers.

"We call on the Australian government to declare a climate emergency and initiate a transition to zero emissions at a scale and speed never before seen in peacetime," said Rebel Adriana.

"This is our darkest hour," she said.

"The science is clear: we are in the sixth mass extinction event an we will face catastrophe if we do not act now.

"The breakdown of the climate had begun ...with biodiversity being annihilated around the world.

"The Extinction Rebellion movement declare it is their duty to act on behalf of the security and well-being of our children, our communities, and the planet itself," she said.

The rebellion is against the government and corporations "that threaten our future... in favour of short term gain and private profits".

Another of Lismore's organisers, Ruth Rosenhek, said the action in a public space today was to declare to the local community that Extinction Rebellion "is here".

While the rebels were making a statement about consumerism, the movement had organised the stunt in a space which would not prevent the public from going about it's business, said Rebel Rosenhek.

Another rebel, Eleven Greenstones, said: "Extinction Rebellion was the most powerful movement of our times. Join the Rebellion".